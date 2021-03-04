News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Two St Neots schoolgirls going for gold at Dance World Cup

Clare Butler

Published: 4:00 PM March 4, 2021   
Chloe and Isla will represent England at the Dance World Cup

Chloe Townsend and Isla McQuillan, both aged eight, have been chosen to represent England at the Dance World Cup. - Credit: Bee's Dance Academy

Two talented St Neots schoolgirls will represent England in the Dance World Cup this summer. 

Chloe Townsend and Isla McQuillan, both aged eight, have been chosen to represent their country at the event being held in Spain in July. 

A fundraiser has been launched to help towards costs of the Team England squad uniform, costumes and entry fees. 

The pair, who both attend Bee’s Dance Academy in St Neots, will compete against 120,000 competitors from 62 countries. 

Chloe and Isla are heading to the Dance World Cup

Chloe Townsend and Isla McQuillan, both aged eight, have been chosen to represent England at the Dance World Cup. - Credit: Bee's Dance Academy

Principal and choreographer Miss Amy, said: “We are so very proud of both of the girls and very excited to choreograph their routines ready for the competition.  

“We will be travelling to Spain to support the girls in this amazing achievement!” 

Chloe and Isla have qualified in both their lyrical duo and jazz duo.  

The top three dancers in each age category are picked from across the whole of England to form Team England. 

Both girls study, ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, acro, and musical theatre. 

To donate to the fundraiser visit: http://www.GoFundMe.com/f/help-get-chloe-Isla-to-the-dance-world-cup?utm_source=facebook 

Bee’s Dance Academy is also looking for sponsors to support the girls on flags and other items, for more information email: beesdanceacademy@hotmail.com  

