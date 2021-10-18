Published: 10:34 AM October 18, 2021

Freyja Smith is taking on a 12-mile bike ride to raise money for Children in Need. - Credit: JOSIE SMITH

A St Neots schoolgirl is taking on a 12-mile bike ride to raise money for Children in Need.

Freyja Smith, aged six, who is a pupil at Crosshall Infants School, has become much more aware of the world around her in recent months and wants to help others.

In a letter to The Hunts Post, Freyja said: "I am cycling 12 miles, twice my age for all the children in need. I wanted to do 25 but Mummy said it was a little too far for me.

"But I think 12 miles is a big challenge. I'm only 6 and can't do a lot but I'd like to do something special for all the children in need this year. Make sure that everyone has food and all their wishes come true. Thank you for reading my letter, please give me lots of support and if you have any spare money please sponsor me."

She will be completing her bike ride on November 6, a week before Children in Need with her parents. Other family and friends will also be there to cheer her on when she finishes.

If you would like to sponsor Freyja, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Josie-Smith12



