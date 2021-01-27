Donations from school's Little Shop of Kindness is life-line for families
- Credit: Crosshall School
A St Neots' school has opened a Little Shop of Kindness to support vulnerable families in the community.
Crosshall Junior school has been collecting donations after putting out an appeal to parents. They collected items, which were then put into quarantine before being distributed to families-in-need.
Headteacher, Anne Eardley, said: “Last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, we realised a number of our families were in need of immediate practical support such as food and cleaning products.
“We have two amazing learning and well-being mentors, who know the local community. Both members of staff visit families in the community every day to provide the support they need.
“All of us at Crosshall Junior know how invaluable their work has been, which is why it has been a priority over the past year.
“I would like to say thank you to all our parents who, without their help we would not have been able to provide the Little Shop of Kindness.
“It has been a life line to many in St Neots.”
