Samuel Pepys special school has launched a fundraising campaign to help raise £14,000 for a mini-bus which will be used by children who use a wheelchair.

The Friends of Samuel Pepys School group has fundraised in the past to be able to provide additional services that are not funded by the education authority, including a hydrotherapy pool, a sensory garden and a literacy lounge.

Jodie Pryar, a parent from the school, has organised a St Neots Town Football Club staff versus St Neots teachers football match, which will include staff from schools in St Neots against the football club, with the match taking place at the club, in Kester Way.

Jodie said: “In 2019 we want to increase our fundraising efforts to provide a much-needed new school mini-bus, our mini-buses are well used to support learning in the community and help pupils travel to a wide range of activities including sporting events such as horse riding and swimming. We have the forms to apply to the Lord’s Tavernier’s and need to contribute £14,000 towards a new wheelchair accessible mini-bus.”

There will also be a raffle on the night with prizes including a Nintendo Switch, a four-day caravan break, a trip to the Shard, in London and meal for two, and a new front door.

To donate to the mini-bus fund visit: www.justgiving.com/samuelpepysschool.

INFO: The football match will take place on Friday. Gates will open at 6.30pm ready for a 7.30pm kick off. An entrance fee of £3 is payable on the gate, under 10s will be admitted free. The first 100 people to enter will receive a free goodie bag.

For more information, e-mail accessibleminibus@gmail.com.