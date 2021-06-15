News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

'Elmer Day' at St Neots school

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:00 PM June 15, 2021   
Children dressed up for Elmer Day 

Children dressed up for Elmer Day - Credit: Vanessa Parker

Crosshall Infant School in St Neots celebrated ‘Elmer day’ on May 28. 

The school asked the children to dress totally in one colour, to enable each year group to then reproduce the multi-coloured ‘Elmer the Elephant’ in the playground.  

Elmer written by David McKee, remains one of the most iconic and widely read children’s book series of all time, selling over 10 million copies worldwide.  

Teachers felt that this event is special more than ever at the moment as it has enabled discussion with the children around ‘What makes me unique?’, ‘Why is it good that we are not all the same?’ and ‘What makes other people unique?’ 

It encourages everyone to look at feelings and offers a really positive message “Celebrating everyone’s true colours with Elmer” 

You may also want to watch:

The Elmer books are a celebration of reading, of accepting yourself and others, just like Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.  

The school also arranged a street party at lunchtime for each year group to eat their ‘Elmer lunch’ outside as an added celebration and ran a bookshop during the day for all children to visit to celebrate both Elmer and the joy of reading. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Landmark A14 viaduct demolition is captured on camera
  2. 2 Hot air balloon makes 'emergency landing' at primary school
  3. 3 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 Interactive map shows Covid Indian variant cases in Huntingdonshire
  2. 5 Colourful benches have been placed in St Neots
  3. 6 St Neots Covid vaccination centre is on the move
  4. 7 MP warns EWR rail bosses of 'significant impact' of project
  5. 8 Body discovered in Hartford believed to be missing Nathan
  6. 9 Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing staycation
  7. 10 Buckle hits half-century but Hunts boys fall to Northants defeat

The children spent all week preparing for this day with Elmer imbedded throughout elements of  the week’s curriculum, for example, following an Elmer themed maths trail, creating invitations to the street party in English and handwriting and going on an Elmer colour walk in science, in an attempt to get children to step back and take in the world around them, just like Elmer does in ‘Elmer’s Walk’. 

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing to trace missing man Nathan Cowell

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police appeal to trace missing Huntingdon man

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Aiden Long, 20, and John Stanley, 21, were sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Burglars used paving slabs and sledge hammers to smash into homes

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Eaton Socon Cricket Club

Cricket club anger over Green Order

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The car crashes into safety barriers after driving off the A1307 at Swavesey.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Car crashes into safety barriers as driver flees scene

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus