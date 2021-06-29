News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
St Neots' school are double award winners

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:00 AM June 29, 2021   
Winner Sarah Anderson–Rawlins with Mayor Stephen Ferguson.

Winner Sarah Anderson–Rawlins with Mayor Stephen Ferguson. - Credit: RIVERSIDE SCHOOL

The Riverside Meadows Academy in St Neots has been recognised for its work in supporting pupils with special educational needs.

Headteacher Sarah Anderson–Rawlins has been given a silver Pearson Teaching Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education.

Presented by Louis Byrne, Celebrity Hairdresser and Ambassador for Riverside Meadows Academy.

The school says: "Sarah has many personal qualities and attributes which make her leadership compassionate to all her colleagues, pupils and parents.

"Significantly, during the Covid pandemic Sarah supported many pupils and families with welfare visits and the return to school of many vulnerable pupils in our community.

"She values the opportunities for creativity and outdoor learning and the school provides a dynamic curriculum offering to meet the special needs and interests of pupils."

Pearson also awarded the school a bronze Lockdown Hero Award for learner and community support.

Dr Kim Taylor, executive head teacher for Horizons Education Trust, said: "Sarah loves working with young people and she is an inspiring head of school. The trustees at Horizons Education Trust are delighted that her leadership skills have been recognised in region with this Pearson award for special education."

Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, paid a visit to the school last week and he added: “This was my first visit to Riverside Meadows Academy, and I was absolutely thrilled to encounter the cohesive and inclusive community Sarah has built here.

"We talk a lot about education in St Neots but we don’t do enough to celebrate the excellent work done in SEN and SEMH schools like the Riverside Meadows Academy.

"On behalf of the whole town I’d like to congratulate Sarah on deservedly receiving national recognition for her leadership of this wonderful school."



St Neots News

