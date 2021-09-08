Published: 2:51 PM September 8, 2021

St Neots Rugby Club's 1st team men's team known as (The Saints) has helped to raise money for (JOCA) - Credit: Archant

St Neots Rugby club has raised over £2,500 for men's mental health charity called Just One Click Away (JOCA).

On Saturday September 4, the club’s women’s team and the men’s team played in separate matches to raise for (JOCA.)

The women’s team played against Peterborough, who won by 36 nill.

The men’s team played against Northampton Men’s Own and the final score was 42-33 to Northampton Men’s Own.

Nick Ashford, the captain of St Neots Rugby Club, who is helping to organise the events, said: “ We sold the shirts that the saints, known as the first team were wearing and the women’s shirts.

“People then bought these shirts and the money went to the JOCA fund.

“We also had a lunch which raised £200 just in it’s self.

“It was our first pre season game since Covid, all the lads played fantastically well."

(JOCA) was started at Welwyn Rugby Club, after the loss of two of their players to suicide.

Nick said: “This is a good charity to support and it is vital that we support all of our players both on and off the pitch.”

To find out more about the JOCA charity go to: www.jocarugby.co.uk/