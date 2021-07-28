News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Pupils talk about 'happiest day' in rotary writing competition

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM July 28, 2021   
Headteacher, Tracy Bryden, presenting the prize to St Neots pupil Stephanie Pickering.

Photo shows headteacher, Tracy Bryden, presenting the prize to St Neots pupil Stephanie Pickering. - Credit: ST NEOTS ST MARY'S ROTARY

The Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys has recently held its annual Young Writer’s competition.

Although 12 primary schools in St Neots were invited to take part, due to pressures created by the Covid 19 pandemic only three entered.

The subject of this year's competition was 'My Happiest Day', and approximately 100 children entered and the entries were of a "good standard".

The winning pupil was Stephanie Pickering from the Round House Primary Academy. She received a prize of a book token and a shield. The presentation was made by her headteacher Tracy Bryden.

A larger shield with the names of previous winners for the school to display for a year was also given and the school also received a prize, for being the winning school.

Organiser Rotarian Mike Matthews said: "Despite the problems created by the pandemic the Rotary club is grateful to the schools and teachers who entered the competition and to the judges who had some difficult decisions to make when choosing the winner."

Additional prizes for the winners and runners-up in each of the individual schools that entered were also given.

