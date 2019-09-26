The River Mill is open for dining seven days a week The River Mill is open for dining seven days a week

Dating back to 1847, the River Mill is a former animal feed mill that is now a pub, restaurant and picturesque marina that sits alongside the River Great Ouse.

Throughout the year, the venue has a busy schedule of events, featuring Sunday quizzes, themed nights and live music.

Gearing up for the looming festive season, the River Mill is adding to their already plentiful offerings.

There will be a host of events in the lead up to the festive season.

Let the fun be-gin

On Saturday, October 5, the biannual River Mill Gin Fest takes over the venue, featuring over 86 of the world's finest gins. Throughout the evening, there will be tastings and live entertainment, as well as masterclasses, led by distillery reps who will offer cocktail tips and pairing advice. The kitchen will serve paella and woodfired pizza, and for every four gins bought, you get half a pizza on the house. The event has free entry, and each gin and tonic is £5. Tickets are also available for £5, which includes free tasting and comes with a keepsake gin glass. Frolics kick off from 6pm and go through to midnight.

A culinary Christmas

Starting from November 25 and available until December 24, the River Mill is offering an additional Christmas menu for anyone looking to have a festive meal with family, friends or colleagues. Tuck into Norfolk bronze turkey, or maple roasted pumpkin, and finish the meal off with one of the warming winter desserts, including mulled winter berries with vegan meringues or a brioche, Baileys and satsuma bread and butter pudding with vanilla custard. The price for a two course meal is £25 and three courses is £30. From Monday through to Wednesday, meals come with a glass of mulled wine on arrival. Available during regular kitchen service hours, bookings are essential and the pub is taking reservations now.

The final countdown

Ring in the New Year with fun and fine food. To get celebrations started, the River Mill is offering a seven course tasting menu, full of tasty morsels to get you in the partying mood. Throughout the night, there will be a DJ and party games such as a prossecco competition, trivia and table competitions, ensuring the good times continue into 2020. Tickets are £55 per head, which includes the meal, DJ, party games and an arrival drink. Bookings are essential.

Party party

As the festive season gets into full swing, the River Mill will host weekend party nights to get people in the festive mood. For £30 per person, these nights include a special festive dinner, DJ, party games, and a free drink on arrival. Party Nights are on Friday and Saturday evenings starting from November 29 and 30 and going through to December 20 and 21. Bookings are essential and require a £10 non-refundable deposit.

Kitchen

Head chef Lee Morris, has been at the helm of the kitchen since August. Using fresh produce and sourcing as many ingredients locally as possible, his menu offers hearty English cuisine and classic pub fare. Vegans are well-catered for too, with a selection of plant-based starters, sides and mains. The pub also has a woodfire pizza oven, which can make pizzas with sourdough bases and vegan cheese on request.

Opening Hours: Sunday to Friday 10.30am to 11pm, Saturday 10.30am to midnight.

Kitchen opening hours: Monday to Friday lunch noon to 3pm, dinner 6pm to 9pm; Saturday lunch noon to 5pm, dinner 6pm to 9pm; Sunday noon to 6pm.

For more information on any of the events or for bookings, contact holly@therivermillpub.co.uk

The River Mill Pub; School Lane, Eaton Socon; 01480 219612; info@therivermillpub.co.uk; therivermillpub.co.uk