Abul Chowdhury, manager of the Olive restaurant, in St Neots, who has won best newcomer for Indian Street Food and Excellent Customer Service, said he wanted to go “above and beyond” for to keep customers safe.

He told The Hunts Post, the cleaning company will return every 30 days to professionally clean his restaurant, making sure significant surfaces that customers might touch such as door handles and card payment machines are cleaned.

Mr Chowdhury said: “I wanted to go above and beyond for my customers and give them the best assurance that our restaurant would be a safe environment to return to.

“I learnt that the cleaning company work with many different customers such as airline companies, hospitals and prisons. I have been in the restaurant trade for 20 years and wanted to give my customers the best possible chance to return safely.

“We temperature check our customers and staff before entering the building. We look forward to welcoming back our customers.