Elsie May’s Electric Lounge and Bar in St Neots is urging people to support their local businesses leading up to Christmas.

Owner Naomi Rose of Elsie May’s Electric Lounge and Bar has been running her business for nearly three years.

She thinks it’s vital to support local businesses and won't hesitate to recommend a fellow business in the town.

Inside Elsie May's Electric Lounge and Bar - Credit: Archant

Naomi said: “The more businesses we have in St Neots the better for the community, we want people to feel like they have got a choice of where to go.

“It is about supporting local, it is good to have more than one bar for example in St Neots because it encourages people into towns and to get out and about really.

You may also want to watch:

“If we get requests for groups and we just physically can't get them all in, I will recommend another business in St Neots for an afternoon tea for example.

Naomi Rose standing outside Elsie May's Electric Lounge and Bar - Credit: Archant

“We try and support other people because it is important to make sure all businesses do well.”

Naomi expressed leading up to the festive season has been a busy time, she said: “I think one thing that we have learnt is that we have to be quite agile with everything we do, so we haven’t really been able to predict one day to the next.

“But we seem to just be getting busier and busier as we get towards the Christmas period, which is good to see.

"There are not many days where we are not full at lunch which is really nice to be able to have people back in really.

“To encourage customers through the door, we do all of our festive afternoon bakes and all of our festive afternoon tea specials, so that is coming up on the menu."

Naomi also hopes that when she opens the new bakery school in December, this will encourage more cliental.

Naomi said: “We have now reached our fundraising target of £15,000 to build our new bakery school, which is fantastic.

“I can’t wait to able to provide teaching and connect more with the residents of St Neots, we will have sourdough breads and much more.”