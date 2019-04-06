Jim Marlin and Dave Webb spent time with children from Years 1 and 2, where they looked at how the children can use forces to move objects. The focus of their session was using air as a force to push objects (linking to pneumatics) and the children were able to fire air propelled rockets at targets.

Head teacher, John Turner, said he was delighted to be able to offer the younger children an opportunity to develop their knowledge of STEM, whilst getting a fantastic opportunity to work with a local business. Later in the term, children in Key Stage 2 will be visiting Rexroth, where they will be able to explore pneumatics and hydraulics in action.