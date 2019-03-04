Pupils at Crosshall Infant School in Eaton Ford celebrate World Book Week Pupils at Crosshall Infant School in Eaton Ford celebrate World Book Week

A book character parade took place on Friday and children dressed up as their favourite book characters.

The parade took place in the school hall for each year group and a winner was selected for each class. Pupils received books as prizes and were said to look “absolutely amazing”.

“We are really grateful to the children and parents for the effort they went to in creating some wonderful costumes. Staff also joined in with the theme and we had some brilliant characters teaching the children,” said Vanessa Parker from the school.

World Book Day is a registered charity on a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. It’s also a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and, most importantly, of reading. In fact, it’s the biggest celebration of its kind, designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and marked in over 100 countries all over the world.

Pupils at Crosshall Infant School in St Neots took part in World Book Week Pupils at Crosshall Infant School in St Neots took part in World Book Week

We are asking schools in the area to send us their book week photos. Email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk or katie.ridley@archant.co.uk.