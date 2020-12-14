Published: 5:30 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:22 AM December 16, 2020

A St Neots pub has been forced to close after six of its staff as well as customers tested positive for Covid.

Landlord and landlady, Stuart and Karen Clements. were tested on Saturday morning. By Monday morning, they had received confirmation that they and four members of staff had tested positive.

The outbreak, according to the Test and Trace system, stems from numerous customers who visited the premises in Great North Road, Eaton Socon, on Sunday, December 6 from 5.45pm onwards.

On a Facebook post, Mr Clements said: “Over the last 48 hours, which we have closed for, we have been told about numerous customers who were with us last Sunday evening, from 5.45pm onwards.”

He added: “This time though, it was worse, the virus got one of our staff members, who when tested had results confirmed on Saturday morning as positive. We took the decision to close with immediate effect. Karen and I went for testing on Saturday morning along with the majority of the team and the results have filtered in yesterday (Sunday) evening and this morning (Monday). As of 10am this morning, six of our team have now been infected with the virus, including Karen and me.”

The pub will remain close up until, and including December, 17. The pub says it will notify customers who have bookings and will take advice from Test and Trace, environmental health and the brewery about when the pub will reopen.

“As you can imagine, this has broken Karen and I as all we have tried to do is provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all of you. Our team is so important to us that they feel more like family than staff, and we feel we have let you all down.

“We fog the marquee after each evening service to assist with our stringent cleaning systems so hopefully, any strain of the virus will have been removed between each day that we open. We are not sure when we will reopen yet and will keep you posted on our social channels. But please people stay safe and look after each other. We know we could certainly do with a big hug at this time.”