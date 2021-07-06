News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Fundraising day dart competition for popular punter at St Neots pub

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 12:41 PM July 6, 2021    Updated: 12:56 PM July 6, 2021
The George and Dragon in Eaton Socon will hold a darts competition and family fun day on Saturday August 7

The George and Dragon in Eaton Socon will hold a darts competition and family fun day on Saturday August 7. - Credit: Pub/Facebook

A fundraising day in support of a local man who tragically lost his leg after an accident will be held at a St Neots pub. 

The George and Dragon in Eaton Socon will hold a darts competition and family fun day on Saturday August 7 to help aid Aaron Murray in his recovery. 

The popular regular suffered a life-changing accident in February this year and is currently wheelchair bound while he waits for a prosthetic leg to be fitted. 

During Aaron's recovery, punters decided to club together to organise the darts competition.

There will also be a bouncy castle, stocks, live DJ, children’s activities, a tasty BBQ and evening entertainment. 

Charlie, from the pub, said: “Aaron is one of our customers who was involved in an awful accident. We are now keen to support his recovery with raising some money for him and his family. 

“There will be something for all the family on the fundraising day.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres
  2. 2 Britain’s biggest road project restores river footpath on A14
  3. 3 BMW seized and driver reported for six offences
  1. 4 Dad's death could be linked to asbestos at primary school, claims son
  2. 5 NHS Anniversary: The old hospitals of Huntingdon
  3. 6 Fines are back if you skip school for term time family holidays
  4. 7 IVF treatment on the NHS set to return 
  5. 8 PM pledges to tear up covid rules including masks and distancing
  6. 9 Nursery children recognised for their 'green fingers'
  7. 10 90 colourful cow sculptures on show in free art trail

The event will start at midday and run until late. 

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

On Knobb’s Farm in Somersham, more than 50 burials have been unearthed

Ancient decapitated human remains found in Hunts village

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite during his visit to the Armed Policing Museum in Chatt

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Marcin Krywiel from Huntingdon who waved a knife in a woman’s face in a crowded pub has been sentenced.

Man waved knife in woman’s face in crowded pub

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus