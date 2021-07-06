Fundraising day dart competition for popular punter at St Neots pub
- Credit: Pub/Facebook
A fundraising day in support of a local man who tragically lost his leg after an accident will be held at a St Neots pub.
The George and Dragon in Eaton Socon will hold a darts competition and family fun day on Saturday August 7 to help aid Aaron Murray in his recovery.
The popular regular suffered a life-changing accident in February this year and is currently wheelchair bound while he waits for a prosthetic leg to be fitted.
During Aaron's recovery, punters decided to club together to organise the darts competition.
There will also be a bouncy castle, stocks, live DJ, children’s activities, a tasty BBQ and evening entertainment.
Charlie, from the pub, said: “Aaron is one of our customers who was involved in an awful accident. We are now keen to support his recovery with raising some money for him and his family.
“There will be something for all the family on the fundraising day.”
The event will start at midday and run until late.