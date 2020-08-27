St Neots Town Council (SNTC) was due to reopen the Priory Centre, in St Neots, on September 1 including the river terrace and café.

SNTC says it has safety guidelines in place for customers, including face coverings that must be worn at all times inside The Priory Centre, except when seated at the inside café area.

The centre has also reduced the amount of seating inside the café area but there will be extra seating outside the front of the centre, The Piazza and plenty of seating available on the River Terrace.”

A spokesman for the centre said: “We are pleased to say a lot of our regular hirers are returning, so if you did attend a class/group before lockdown please get in touch with the group leaders to find out further details regarding when they are starting back and any new rules and regulations.

“As I am sure you will expect, things will be slightly different when we reopen.

“We have made several changes to ensure the centre is COVID-Secure, following the Government Guidance for Reopening Community Centres and to make sure everyone who visits us, feels as safe as possible. You can expect to find the following changes.”

Their opening hours are from 9am- 4:30pm, from Monday to Saturday, with food available from 10am – 3pm.

They explain that all customers will have to use a face covering inside the building at all times, except when seated at the inside café area.

A spokesman said: “We have a one way system in place throughout the centre and this is clearly marked out with signage.

“Sanitising stations have been placed in key areas around the centre, including at the main entrance.

“Social distancing will be expected throughout the centre and clear floor markings are in place as well as increased frequency of cleaning throughout the centre.

“We have missed the people of St Neots and we look forward to welcoming you back very soon.”

The council will also be asking for some personal details at the point of arrival to comply with the Government and NHS Track and Trace requirements (GDPR regulations are in place to ensure the security of personal details).

Email: priory.centre@stneots-tc.gov.uk or call: 01480 388 922