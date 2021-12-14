News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Offord Primary school has purchased new play equipment

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 6:23 PM December 14, 2021
Updated: 6:35 PM December 14, 2021
Offord Primary School have received new play equipment - Credit: Offord Primary School

Offord Primary school in St Neots have purchased new play equipment with the proceeds of a whole school fund-raising drive. 

Children at Offord Primary School and headteacher Kate Ruddock who ran a full marathon with her training buddy Claire Few, held a marathon relay in the summer to help fund the outdoor climbing equipment, but also pledged to donate quarter of the funds to a local charity which helps older people. 

Offord Primary school have received new play equipment - Credit: Offord Primary School

They were delighted that Jane Thomas, from the charity Love to Move Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, who benefitted from the marathon, officially opened the new equipment and received a cheque for £1754. 

Children at the primary school chose a new climbing tower, which includes a slide, monkey bars, climbing wall and a platform to socialise on as well as a ‘pick-up sticks’ frame, which is great for climbing and balancing. 

Love to Move provide seated exercise classes for older people with dementia and hope to use the money raised to set up a new class in Offord. 

Mrs Ruddock said: “I am so proud that the children wanted to help others in the village, and they were so pleased to hear about Jane’s plans for the older residents of the village.”  

Children at the Offord Primary School - Credit: Hunts Post

“They are loving the new playground equipment.  

"Watching them play together and support each other as they climb and balance on the logs, using their imaginations and developing their social skills is wonderful to see.  

"The new equipment is a great addition to the school’s outdoor areas.” 

In total Offord raised more than £20,000 with the help of donations, a grant from local businesses and other fund-raising activities including a walking-running challenge over October half-term, old-fashioned ‘Bob a Job’ and seasonal raffles. 

Offord Primary School are committed to making learning enjoyable and encouraging lively enquiring minds, creating enthusiastic and independent learners, developing the whole child, honouring the diversity of each individual and encouraging the active involvement of all members of the school community

They encourage every pupil to aim high, have fun and be the best they can be. 

Offord Primary School is also a member of The Cam Academy Trust.

St Neots News

