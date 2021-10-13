Published: 6:57 AM October 13, 2021

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough joined St Neots Mayor Stephen Ferguson for the launch. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority have shared their plans for a more people-friendly transport service to support rural communities across the western part of Huntingdonshire.

On October 6, Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, joined councillors and representatives from across west Huntingdonshire at the preview event in the Market Square, St Neots.

This was to showcase Ting, the new ‘Uber’ style bus service which is being operated in the area by Stagecoach East.

Ting service goes live later this month on October 25 and it’s a demand responsive bus service which isn’t fixed to a specific route or timetable.

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “Stagecoach East are excited to be partnering with the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority to launch our brand new on-demand, responsive bus service - ‘Ting’.

“Ting will transform how customers use our services and will help to break down the barriers to bus travel, that some people experience, by allowing customers to facilitate on-demand, tailor-made bus trips that are not restricted by timetables."

Speaking ahead of the launch, Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “Demand and the need for public transport is changing and so is the technology that supports it.

"I recognise that this Ting service can provide people of all ages, with a viable option at the end of their fingertips."

Jonathan Djanogly MP for Huntingdon said: “The Government is committed to improving public transport links and encouraging people to increase their use of public transport as part of its commitment to reaching net zero emissions.

“While decarbonising private vehicles is a key part of the Government's net-zero strategy, encouraging people to opt for public transport rather than cars in areas such as rural Huntingdonshire will also be vital in helping to achieve this."

The service is on a six month trial and will provide passengers the option to book an on-demand, tailor made service in real time by using the Ting-trips app or calling their local call centre, allowing people to order a bus from even the most remote locations.

Bookings can be made up to seven days in advance of your journey, as you would a taxi in a town centre and will run between 7am-7pm Monday-Friday and 8am-4pm Saturday.

Ting doesn’t however operate on Sundays or Bank Holiday Mondays.

For more information, please visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/Ting#