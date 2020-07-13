Debi Sheridan and her daughter PICTURE: Debi Sheridan Debi Sheridan and her daughter PICTURE: Debi Sheridan

Last weekend, July 11 and July 12, people from the St Neots community got together to create a pop-up zoo, to raise money for ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.

Creations of giraffes, monkeys, pandas and people even people dressing up as Mermaids could be seen, as people taking part followed the trail in St Neots.

They have raised a total of £2,605 including gift aid and the fund-raising page will remain open until the end of July for people to donate.

Vicky Oxley created the idea of a pop-up zoo after becoming aware that Zoological Society of London (ZSL), which also owns Whipsnade Zoo, in Bedfordshire, has had no income from visitors since both zoos closed shortly before lockdown.

Claire Rawson's son holding a snake at the Pop up Zoo in St Neots PICTURE: Claire Rawson Claire Rawson's son holding a snake at the Pop up Zoo in St Neots PICTURE: Claire Rawson

Vicky Oxley said: I actually can’t believe this, I am so happy I could cry! We have managed to raise an amazing amount of money for ZSL Whipsnade and London!!!! Absolutely fantastic!!”

“Thank you all so much for making this all possible!

“What a fantastic team you all were with your amazing enclosures.

“I couldn’t have done this without you all!! And to all of you lovely people that came to visit us and made donations! Thank you all so much!

A Girraffe made by Claire, Ella and William Rawson. PICTURE: Claire Rawson A Girraffe made by Claire, Ella and William Rawson. PICTURE: Claire Rawson

“Our fundraising page doesn’t close down until Friday so please keep your donations coming.

“Thank you again everyone.”

If you would like to donate to Whipsnade Zoo visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TheStNeotsZoo

The Rainforest House in St Neots PICTURE: Vicky Oxley The Rainforest House in St Neots PICTURE: Vicky Oxley

You may also want to watch: