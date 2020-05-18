Officers send warning to drug dealers after raiding six homes - including two in St Neots.

Class A and B drugs, cash, mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were seized and a number of arrests were also made.

On Friday, officers from the St Neots Neighbourhood Team raided two homes in Howitt’s Gardens and Love’s Way.

At the Loves Way address they recovered class A drugs worth around £30k and more than £4k in cash. Two men and a woman were arrested for offences, including possession with intent to supply class A drugs and supplying controlled drugs.

Meanwhile in Cambridge, officers from the City South Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant in Headford Close. Class A drugs, mobile phone, cash and other drug paraphernalia were seized. Two men aged 47 and 51 are due to be interviewed voluntarily in connection with the incident.

Later that afternoon, officers from the City North Neighbourhood Team paid a visit to a flat in Minerva Way where cannabis was found.

On Saturday the City North Team were back in Tweedsmuir Court where they seized more class A drugs and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Elsewhere in Cambourne, officers from the South Cambs Neighbourhood Team entered a property and a crime has been raised for possession of cannabis.

Chief Inspector Nick Skipworth said: “Drugs can affect people’s health but also cause a financial strain, sometimes leading users to commit other crimes. Dealers and organised criminals also resort to violence to maintain their positions and recover debts. This can profoundly affect the lives of those caught up and sometimes unconnected members of the public.

“Our Geographic and Impact neighbourhood teams are committed to taking the front foot in tackling local organised crime and drug dealing.”

INFO: If you suspect drug dealing at a house or in your area, report it online: www.cambs.police.uk/report or call: 101, You do not have to give your name.

A 25-year-old man from Eynesbury was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been bailed until June 12.

A 24-year-old man from St Neots was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation

A 22-year-old woman from St Neots was arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs. She has since been released under investigation.

At Tweedsmuir Court, 29-year-old man has been released under investigation.