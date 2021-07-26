Published: 6:18 PM July 26, 2021

Daniel Gregorious passed away this year, who was a keen runner at the Pocket Park events - Credit: Stephen Ferguson

St Neots’s first Parkrun after months in lockdown was dedicated to four runners who passed away within the last year.

On Saturday, July 24, the Pocket Parkrun returned after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stephen Ferguson, mayor of St Neots, was at the event and gave a heartfelt speech in memory of Daniel Gregorious, Ali Wright, Chris Skepper and Tony Hainsby.

Chris Skepper passed away and was also a keen runner of the Pocket Park Run. - Credit: Stephen Ferguson

Daniel, Ali, Chris and Tony were all keen runners of the Pocket Park event and Councillor Ferguson expressed they will be sadly missed.

Councillor Ferguson said: "I did a speech at the start of the run and remembered them individually, some of their family members were present as well.

You may also want to watch:

"Some of the family members also ran in the event and Tony Hainsby's grandson ran around wearing Tony's famous blue woolly hat which was quite sweet as well.

Tony Hainsby passed away and was a keen runner from the Pocket Park Race. - Credit: Stephen Fergsuon

"When I finished doing the tribute speech, we had a minute of applause for these wonderful four people, before I rang the “PB Bell” for Daniel Gregorious who had run a personal best in the last Pocket parkrun in March 2020.

"He didn’t get a chance to ring it then, so I rang it for him.

"My friend Daniel Gregorious was a very experienced runner and he was one of the first people to ever introduce himself to me when I moved to St Neots."

Councillor Ferguson explained that 196 people ran the 5K course and he was amazed with the turn out.

He also said Pocket Parkruns are great way to socialise and get some fresh air, adding: "Pocket is as much about community as it is about running.

Ali Wright passed away last year and took part in the Pocket Park Run events. - Credit: Stephen Ferguson

"To lose any of these people from our parkrun would be terrible, but to lose all four is devastating.

"We are very grateful for the memories of all of the wonderful Saturday mornings that we got to spend in their company.

"Alison Wright was a core member of Riverside Runners, it’s difficult to imagine the end of a Pocket event without having a chat with Alison

"Chris Skepper was one of our most trusted volunteers and a legend in the local Sunday League Football scene."

To find out more about the Pocket Park Run that happens every Saturday at 9am for all ages and abilities go to the Parkrun website.