There will be a special "relaxed" performance of St Neots Players' panto Sleeping Beauty this year.

Aimed at people with special needs, the performance of Sleeping Beauty will have softer lighting, quieter sound and members of the audience will be able to move around.

The show, at St Neots Priory Centre, will run between December 16-18 and is the first time the group has been on stage for two years because of the pandemic.

Mel Wilcox, director and co-writer, said: "The opening song is original Lyrics celebrating the fact that we are back on stage after so long and is entitled 'We’re Back'.

"This year is going to be special, not only as it has been two years since we were able to perform for St Neots but also because we are also doing a relaxed performance this year inviting those community members with special needs who require softer lights, quieter sound and the house lights up whilst encouraging them to move about if the need to."

She said: "This is the first time we have done something like this and are so pleased to be able to give back to the community in this way.

"The panto is Sleeping Beauty. It is an original script by local writers, we have some local companies also involved including Bees Dance Academy. It promises to be a great Christmas Party, with a snowball fight and everything!"

The cast includes Debi Sheridan as Princess Aurora, Jess Riddy as Prince Phillip, Anna Crompton as Meleficent, Michael Mazzone as Henchman, Paul Riddy as Hyacinth the Dame and Dan Park as Lowercinth the Dame.

Performance dates are: December 16 relaxed performance 6.30pm, December 17 7:30pm and December 18 2:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets can be bought at stneotsplayers.co.uk/tickets.