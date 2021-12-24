Money was raised at a concert at St Mary's Church in Eaton Socon. - Credit: CAMBS ARCHIVES

A total of £350 has been raised by 35 young St Neots musicians for the Motor neurone disease charity (MND)

On November 28 at St Mary’s Church in Eaton Socon, 35 young performers from a variety of local schools, took part in a Christmas concert.

Every performer wore a Christmas jumper including music teachers Suzanne De-Simone and Liz Walden.

Suzanne said: “I think the pianists enjoyed the church’s lovely new baby grand piano.

“All the performers were amazing and really did us proud.”

As well as celebrating the return of live music and sharing the pupils’ musical achievements, the event raised £350 for MND Elite.

Affiliated with the MND Association, this brand was established by St Neots resident Lee Taylor, aged 44, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago.

To date it has raised almost £13,000 to provide quality of life support grants for families affected by MND.

Mr Taylor and his family attended the concert, in which his daughter Mya-Mai sang a duet.

Mr Taylor’s wife Tracey said a few words on his behalf at the start, and, despite significant speech difficulties, he himself took to the stage to congratulate the performers at the end.

Liz said: “It was a really joyous occasion, but a bit emotional at times too.”

“Lee and his family are incredibly strong and positive, and it was wonderful to have them at the concert.”

This was the 17th Christmas concert Suzanne and Liz have hosted at the church.'