Rotary Club Young Musician competition. Picture: ARCHANT Rotary Club Young Musician competition. Picture: ARCHANT

The contests took place at Eynesbury Primary School and saw talented young musicians perform for judges in a bid to make it through to the semi-finals.

The event was supported by the Rotary Club of St Neots.

Individuals were judged in junior, intermediate, and senior level, with one entry under groups and one under choirs. The event was well supported by parents and there were some spirited performances with a range of talents on show.

Those that will be going through to the semi-finals in Leicester from the area are Adam Cobey (junior vocal), Farah Ashby (junior instrumentalist) on violin,

Lauren Cobey (intermediate vocal), Libby Underwood (senior instrumentalist) on flute, Eynesbury C of E Hand Chime Group (group) and Henry Playford (St Neots junior instrumentalist) on recorder.

The choir from Croshall Junior School have gone straight through to the district final, due to take place on March 24 in Leicester.

