Kai Nazir, 21, was at the Monkfield Arms in the High Street on October 27 2017, when at about midnight he was challenged to a game of pool by a man he did not know.

After Nazir lost, he stabbed the man, who is in his 20s, to the chest. He was confronted and restrained by the victim's friends, before managing to escape.

In the pub's car park, Nazir was confronted by three of the victim's friends, including Chris West from Cambourne. Nazir stabbed Mr West multiple times to the back and chest before being punched to the ground by another man.

Paramedics were unable to save Mr West and he died at the scene. Nazir's first victim was taken to hospital for treatment and then transferred to Papworth Hospital with life threatening injuries.

He underwent surgery and spent several weeks in hospital before making a recovery.

Nazir, of The Crescent, St Neots, was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place last July (2018).

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on September 10, where he was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 26 years in prison.

However on 18 September - eight days after his sentencing - evidence came to light which suggested Nazir was using a mobile phone in prison.

The evidence suggested Nazir had an Instagram account and had been posting to this account while in prison.

Posts from the open social media account were discovered by news outlets and, as a result, a complaint was made.

A search was carried out by prison staff at HMP Peterborough but the phone was not found.

Nazir was interviewed but answered 'no comment' to all questions.

However, he was later charged with possessing a phone in prison, which is prohibited under section 40D (3A) of the Prison Act 1952.

Nazir was sentenced for the offence at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (1 August) where he was handed a six-month prison sentence.

However the sentence will run concurrently to his life sentence, meaning he will serve no extra time in jail for the offence.

As a result of a Court of Appeal hearing in June, Nazir had his 26-year minimum sentence for murder reduced by three years.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: "Nazir took Mr West, a man in the prime of his life, suddenly and viciously away from his family and their lives will never be the same again.

"To then be in possession of a phone in prison just days after being jailed for Mr West's murder and the attack on his other victim, and post to an Instagram account while behind bars, is completely beyond belief. It shows his complete lack of remorse for his actions.

"I hope Mr West's family and his other victim can take some comfort that action has been taken in this case."