Cambridgeshire police released the details of the post mortem examination to the media today (Thursday).

The body of Marissa Aldrich, aged 29, was discovered on grassland between Loves Way and Belland Hill, in St Neots, at about 2.30am and she was pronounced dead at 4.30am.

Robert McWhir, 25, of Potton Road, in St Neots, has been charged with her murder.

McWhir appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Christmas Eve and was remanded in custody. He was due to appear at Luton Crown today (Thursday).