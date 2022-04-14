Ms Laura Hazeldine, a beloved teacher at Ernulf Academy, St Neots has died in a hit and run. - Credit: Archant

A much-loved mum and teacher from St Neots has died following a tragic incident in Wigan.

Laura Hazeldine was killed after she was struck by a Land Rover alongside two others last week.

At 9.20pm on Friday April 8, Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a collision involving a Land Rover Freelander and a pedestrian on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton.

Two other male pedestrians suffered serious injuries and an investigation is ongoing.

Laura was a well-respected teacher at Ernulf Academy, St Neots where she became a full-time Maths teacher, having started years before as a teaching assistant.

Principal Avin Bissoo issued a statement to parents and pupils with 'a heavy heart'.

He said: "Laura was a much-loved and respected individual who made a huge impact during her time at Ernulf.

"She was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well.

"She was loved and respected by our staff and students; always available to offer a kind word, a smile, or a helping hand. She will be missed immensely. Laura’s death is tragic, untimely, and upsetting.

"I know that as a school community we will pull together and support each other during this time.

"For students who knew or have been taught by Laura, I expect this may be particularly upsetting.

"We will ensure there is support available as we return to school after the break, and I will share details of this with students then.

"For those students who would like to take part, there will be an opportunity to commemorate and remember Laura’s life in the new term. I will share details of this once it has been arranged."

PC Oliver Batty from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit confirmed that an investigation has now been launched.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family who are understandably devastated by the circumstances of how their loved one has lost their life.