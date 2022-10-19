Gallery

St Neots MRC member Bob Lynn (R) with Ellerker Warne (L), who was operating the East Quay railway layout at the exhibition. - Credit: Hunts Post

Members of St Neots Model Railway Club (MRC) celebrated a successful exhibition return, showing off several impressive layouts, trade stands and demonstrations.

More than 650 people and budding railway enthusiasts were all aboard at the Model Railway Exhibition, the first exhibition the club has held since Covid.

Noah Prickett enjoys taking a closer look at one of St Neots MRC's model railways. - Credit: Hunts Post

The exhibition manager, Jackie Kneeshaw, said: "We were absolutely delighted with the number of people who attended.

"We’ve had excellent feedback, and we are looking forward to doing it all again next year.

More than 650 model railway enthusiasts and members of the public attended the exhibition. - Credit: Hunts Post

"We’re just so pleased to bring the model railway show to St Neots, and it’s good to encourage other people interested in modelling railways to come along and meet us.”

The exhibition took place on October 15 back at the Priory Centre for the first time since 2007 and featured 10 railway layouts, three owned by members and seven provided by supporting clubs and individuals.

St Neots MRC members meet at Buckden Village Hall on Wednesdays from 7pm to 10pm. - Credit: Hunts Post

Daniel, 12, and Alex, 9, were just some of the many youngsters at the exhibition in the Priory Centre. - Credit: Hunts Post

The St Neots MRC have run exhibitions since 1980, which serves as a great way for the group to promote the hobby and generate interest around the club.

To find out more, or join the 36 current members, visit www.stneotsmrc.com.

Model railway layouts were also on show from members of other clubs who helped to support the event. - Credit: Hunts Post



