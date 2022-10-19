Gallery
Full steam ahead at St Neots Model Railway Exhibition
- Credit: Hunts Post
Members of St Neots Model Railway Club (MRC) celebrated a successful exhibition return, showing off several impressive layouts, trade stands and demonstrations.
More than 650 people and budding railway enthusiasts were all aboard at the Model Railway Exhibition, the first exhibition the club has held since Covid.
The exhibition manager, Jackie Kneeshaw, said: "We were absolutely delighted with the number of people who attended.
"We’ve had excellent feedback, and we are looking forward to doing it all again next year.
"We’re just so pleased to bring the model railway show to St Neots, and it’s good to encourage other people interested in modelling railways to come along and meet us.”
The exhibition took place on October 15 back at the Priory Centre for the first time since 2007 and featured 10 railway layouts, three owned by members and seven provided by supporting clubs and individuals.
The St Neots MRC have run exhibitions since 1980, which serves as a great way for the group to promote the hobby and generate interest around the club.
To find out more, or join the 36 current members, visit www.stneotsmrc.com.