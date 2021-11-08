Shop Local This Christmas: St Neots mayor says support new businesses
St Neots mayor, Councillor Stephen Ferguson is encouraging people to support their local high street shops this winter.
After the lows of businesses closing during the Covid-19 pandemic and several periods of lockdown, Cllr Ferguson is excited that so many new businesses have started up in St Neots, including Ferro Lounge and The Shopkeeper’s Daughter.
Councillor Ferguson said: “We have had a really difficult time with Covid and lots of businesses could have shut down, but I think we are now at a really important stage where almost all the empty shops are being taken up.
“There is lots of new businesses that have opened and I think the town is really starting to thrive and I am really excited."
Councillor Ferguson hopes that people will appreciate the High Street more this season, he said: “I hope that the shops will get busier as we head into the winter season.
“I would hope we have learnt when we were in the pandemic lockdowns and everyone was forced to shop online, that people really appreciate the thrill of going to a local business and having a look round the shops and supporting local people as well.
“I hope that people will direct as much of their money as possible into the town and St Neots businesses, I think the town will continue to thrive even more and we will get even better things in the future."
Councillor Ferguson expressed that in St Neots there are a lot of great gift shops and people could do a large amount of their Christmas shopping in the town.
"The opening of the Shopkeeper’s Daughter is great as this sells a variety of plants.
“We also have Shume which sells excellent beers. There are some really special gifts in some of our shops and they so different to the things you get from online shopping retailers."
Councillor Ferguson also expressed the great amount of restaurants, bars and café's in St Neots that should equally be supported.
“It’s all about supporting each other, it’s great you can have a decent meal as well as great shopping, what’s not to like!”