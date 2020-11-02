Stephen Ferguson on his walk PICTURE: Stephen Ferguson Stephen Ferguson on his walk PICTURE: Stephen Ferguson

Stephen Ferguson finished his walk on Sunday, November 1 at King’s Lynn and raised more than £6,700 for four chosen charities which will be split evenly between them.

His chosen charities are: The 3 Pillars Feeding the Homeless charity, St Neots Inclusive Playpark Foundation, Revamp the Ramps and The Ouse Valley Trust,

Cllr Ferguson walked an average of 20 miles each day, for seven days straight, starting from October 24 at the River Great Ouse Syresham and completed the final 12 miles on November 1.

On completing his walk, he said: “I am really exhausted and happy to be home. My feet became so sore on Saturday that I had to have a day’s rest, but then I got back to it and completed the last 12 miles of the walk.

Stephen Ferguson's sore feet PICTURE: Stephen Ferguson Stephen Ferguson's sore feet PICTURE: Stephen Ferguson

“I couldn’t have done it without all the amazing people that came out to help me, I had different people walking with me every day. I am also so amazed at how the whole town has come together to support me and give to the charities.”

On Saturday, St Neots Town FC, club chairman Barry Cavilla presented Cllr Ferguson with a cheque for £50, on behalf of the club.

St Neots St Mary’s Rotary Club also donated £500 and St Neots Dragon Boat Team gave the mayor £100.

The four charities that Councillor Ferguson has chosen all deliver vital roles.

The 3 Pillars Feeding the Homeless charity are volunteers who help to feed and support the homeless in St Neots, Huntingdon and Peterborough.

St Neots Inclusive Playpark Foundation is dedicated to providing inclusive play equipment that will allow disabled young people to play alongside their friends, family and peers in a safe environment.

Revamp the Ramps is a community group working to providing a safe skating area at the St Neots Skatepark.

The Ouse Valley Trust is a new charity formed to conserve and restore the landscape, wildlife and heritage of the Cambridgeshire River Great Ouse and surrounding area.

To sponsor Cllr Ferguson visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/st-neots-mayor.

To sponsor Cllr Ferguson visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/st-neots-mayor