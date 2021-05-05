Published: 10:45 AM May 5, 2021

Stephen Ferguson has been elected as the mayor of St Neots and his deputy is Robert Simonis. They are both elected for a second term.

A vote took place on Tuesday night (May 4) at a St Neots Town Council meeting.

Cllr Ferguson said: “A few weeks ago I decided I wasn’t going to stand again, but I was contacted by so many people who said so many nice things.

“I think last year was a really difficult year for the whole town and it will be nice to be mayor as we finally bounce back from the pandemic and enjoy all the exciting things ahead that we have all missed out on. I wanted to be part of the recovery, more than anything else.”

Councillor Ferguson says he is really looking forward to launching a new youth council.

You may also want to watch:

“The youth council will be formed in June and this is huge thing for the town as it will basically deliver the next level of democracy. We also want to look at the accessibility of our town.”

Deputy mayor, Cllr Robert Simonis said: “I think it is a tremendous privilege to not only do this once last year, but to do it again. To be given another opportunity to carry on what we have been doing. Last year saw unprecedented times and it was a very different time to be a councillor. What I am looking forward to is having a more normal civic year with the events and the normal engagement with residents and businesses."