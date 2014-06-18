News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hunts Post Home > News

St Neots man who died after being hit by train was ‘pleasant and thoughtful’

person

Lauren Nash

Published: 4:03 PM June 18, 2014    Updated: 4:25 PM November 1, 2020
Emergency services were called to Norton Way North in Letchworth GC following a three-car crash

Emergency services were called to Norton Way North in Letchworth GC following a three-car crash - Credit: Archant

A young man who died after being struck by a train at St Neots railway station has been described as “well-mannered, pleasant and thoughtful”.

Alexander Davies, 22, a former Longsands Academy student of Murrell Court, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday, June 9. His cause of death was provisionally given as multiple traumatic injuries.

An inquest was opened and adjourned until October 16 by assistant coroner Dr Sam Bass.

Rick Carroll, headteacher of Longsands Academy, said: “Staff at Longsands Academy were devastated to hear the news of Alex’s untimely death. Alex attended the academy from Year 7 and continued into the sixth form. He was a well-mannered, pleasant and thoughtful young man, who was respected by staff and his fellow students. We send Alex’s family our deepest sympathies.”

INFORMATION: His funeral service will be held at Bedford Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday, June 25. His family have requested family flowers only and that attendees wear casual dress. Donations can be sent to MIND c/o T.L.Cobbold, 11/13 New Street, St Neots, PE19 1AE. Alternatively, call 01480 476136 or donate at www.tlcobbold.co.uk.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Neots fire: Pictures show shocking extent of house fire

Alexandra Collett

person

All emergency services at scene of house fire in St Neots - public...

Alexandra Collett

person

Police confirm two children have died in a house fire in St Neots

Debbie Davies

person

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person
Comments powered by Disqus