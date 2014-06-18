St Neots man who died after being hit by train was ‘pleasant and thoughtful’

Published: 4:03 PM June 18, 2014 Updated: 4:25 PM November 1, 2020

A young man who died after being struck by a train at St Neots railway station has been described as “well-mannered, pleasant and thoughtful”.

Alexander Davies, 22, a former Longsands Academy student of Murrell Court, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday, June 9. His cause of death was provisionally given as multiple traumatic injuries.

An inquest was opened and adjourned until October 16 by assistant coroner Dr Sam Bass.

Rick Carroll, headteacher of Longsands Academy, said: “Staff at Longsands Academy were devastated to hear the news of Alex’s untimely death. Alex attended the academy from Year 7 and continued into the sixth form. He was a well-mannered, pleasant and thoughtful young man, who was respected by staff and his fellow students. We send Alex’s family our deepest sympathies.”

INFORMATION: His funeral service will be held at Bedford Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday, June 25. His family have requested family flowers only and that attendees wear casual dress. Donations can be sent to MIND c/o T.L.Cobbold, 11/13 New Street, St Neots, PE19 1AE. Alternatively, call 01480 476136 or donate at www.tlcobbold.co.uk.