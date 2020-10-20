Jacob Fordham from St Neots and Angus Macdonald from Potton have raised £3,472 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

They took to the streets on Sunday October 4 to complete 26.2 miles.

They were due to take part in this year’s London Marathon, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it didn’t stop them – and they decided to do the distance ‘virtually’ on what would have been the day of the marathon instead.

Hayley Webb, community fundraising manager at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “A huge congratulations to Angus and Jacob who pulled on their trainers to complete the cancelled 40th London Marathon virtually in support of our hospice.

“At Sue Ryder, we give supporters such as Angus and Jacob the name ‘Team Incredible’ because they take on amazing challenges and raise vital funds to ensure we can continue providing our compassionate palliative care and bereavement support.

“We are really grateful to Angus and Jacob; their support will help us to be there for people at the most difficult time of their lives.

“If you are feeling inspired to take on your own challenge of a lifetime, applications are now open to join the 2021 team at www.sueryder.org/london”

Jacob Fordham chose a route around his local area of St Neots and Cambridge in memory of his grandfather Bill, who was cared for at the Moggerhanger hospice in November 2018.

Jacob, who raised £1,532, said: “The thought of grandad looking down on me with a massive smile on his face as I crossed the finish line means the world.

“I had heard about Sue Ryder but I didn’t really know what they did until my grandad was taken into Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

“My grandad was diagnosed with terminal cancer and the nurses were amazing in their care in the last days of his life.”

Elsewhere, fellow marathon runner and town councillor Angus Macdonald took to the streets in and around Potton.

He braved the elements to do a 23-mile run before breakfast, followed by a 3.2 mile dog walk to make up his marathon miles.

You can support Jacob through JustGiving: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jacoblondonmarathon

You can support Angus through JustGiving: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/angus-macdonald9