Published: 7:13 PM October 25, 2021

Barry Goodman has lost 7 stone and has raised £500 for the Royal Papworth Hospital. - Credit: Lorraine Killen

A man from St Neots has lost an incredible seven stone and raised £500 for the Royal Papworth Hospital.

Barry Goodman, 55, from Eaton Socon in St Neots joined the Eaton Socon Slimming World after reaching 24 stone and started to face serious health problems.

He took the decision to lose the weight and as a way to keep himself motivated during lockdown, he decided to donate to The Royal Papworth Hospital, for every slimming award he received.

Barry said: “Deep down I’d been unhappy with my weight for some time but since losing close members of my family, it was time to do something about it.

Barry with his old T-Shirt on after losing seven stone. - Credit: Lorraine Killen

“It has saved my life and it’s been so easy! I just love how flexible and generous it is.

“I love the variety of foods and I can still enjoy my favourite foods and eat plenty without feeling hungry.

"Slimming World’s Body Magic activity programme has helped me to become more active, and by breaking it down into chunks and starting small I’ve managed to build up my activity gradually.”

Barry described how nervous he was about taking action and joining the Slimming World Club, he said: “It was nerve-wracking walking through those doors for the first time but I wasn’t the only man there, everyone was warm and welcoming because we’re all at the group for the same reason – to lose weight and feel good. I’ve made some great friends for life.”

Barry was given an award every time he reached a milestone in his weight loss and Julie Farrer who runs the Eaton Socon Slimming World group is really proud of him.

Julie said: “Whether it was a weight loss award, Slimmer of the week or month and for his Man of the year and Mr Sleek title he received too!!

“With all of these awards, he’s now raised and donated a staggering £500!

“He has done brilliantly and we’re all in awe of his transformation.

“He’s achieved what he set out to do – to become healthier and happier and he’s raised an incredible amount of money for a good cause along the way.

“And while so much has changed over the last year, his determination and motivation has never faded – he’s a real inspiration to the whole group.

“I couldn’t be prouder of everything Barry’s achieved!”







