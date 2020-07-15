Rubbish at the St Neots Cemetery PICTURE: Bob Wicks Rubbish at the St Neots Cemetery PICTURE: Bob Wicks

Bob Wicks laid new pathways and placed ornate pots at the site at the cemetery in Little End Road, Eaton Socon, at a personal cost of £25,000. He discovered more damage on Monday night, which is the seventh time in recent months.

The wooden fence at the rear of the memorial was set ablaze and water butts provided so that the public can water flowers on the graves of loved-ones had been tipped over.

Ornate pots in the window of the memorial building had been broken and put back on the shelf.

Cigarette and cannabis butts had been stubbed out in the floral arrangements.

Food and drink debris has also been found, dropped where it was consumed along with the receipt from the Tesco Extra store in St Neots.

Mr Wicks said: “It’s absolutely heart-breaking, I am 75 years old and I am having to clean up someone else’s mess and rubbish.

“Over the last three months, during the Covid 19 pandemic, there has been a rise in the number of times vandalism took place at the cemetery. The individuals must be bored to keep doing this and I just can’t believe how much damage they are causing.”

Mr Wicks said he had been in touch with St Neots town mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson and offered to pay for CCTV, but Cllr Ferguson feels he shouldn’t have to do that.

“I have offered to pay for CCTV but Cllr Ferguson said I shouldn’t have to do that,” he explained.

“I have reported the incident to the police, they came out to take fingerprints and footprints, but there is a not a lot more they can do, I have contacted the council and they said they will try and help in any way they can.”

Cllr Ferguson said: “I think it is a disgraceful act of antisocial behaviour in St Neots. I don’t believe Bob should have to pay for CCTV himself and I am aiming to go down to the cemetery myself this afternoon (Wednesday) and talk to Bob, as I know this has been a distressing time for him.”