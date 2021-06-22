Published: 2:14 PM June 22, 2021

David Lee has dyed his beard bright blue to raise money for CPSL Mind. - Credit: Archant

A man from St Neots has dyed his beard bright blue to raise money for a mental health charity.

David Lee has raised more than £700 for (CPSL) Mind by asking people to vote for the colour his beard should be dyed.

The highest vote was for blue and David went along to Mr Barbers in St Neots on Tuesday, June 22 for his colour treatment.

Mr Barber's stylist Joe Peacock with David Lee and the Mayor of St Neots, Stephen Ferguson. - Credit: Archant

All of this is in aid of promoting positive mental health and raising funds for local mental health charity, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire (CPSL) Mind.

It is a cause close to David’s heart after he experienced significant mental health challenges himself four years ago.

Since then, David has become an active volunteer for CPSL Mind and a non-executive director of The Sun Network.

Speaking about his ‘Beardy Journey’, David said: “I thought this would be a good way to raise awareness for mental health and the importance of looking after your wellbeing.

"Mental health conditions can affect anyone, even me, so I’m going to dye my beard a funky, bright colour to raise funds so that CPSL Mind can continue to support local people.”

“If you see me walking around St Neots with a brightly coloured beard, please remember it’s so important to be kind to yourself and take care of your wellbeing.”

The generosity David has shown in volunteering his time and beard is now being reflected in community support for his fundraising efforts, including from Mr. Barbers in St Neots who donated their time and hair dye to make this happen.

David also has the backing of the mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, who said: “As a fellow bearded man, I fully endorse David’s fundraising activity, not only because it is raising money for CPSL Mind, but because it raises awareness of all the great work they do in our community.

Most of all I hope that David’s beard-dying will be a vehicle that helps more people talk honestly about their mental health.”

Catherine Keating, community fundraiser for CPSL Mind, said: “We are so proud of David and his quest to help others and lift their spirits.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting people’s mental wellbeing in many different ways and, in response to increased levels of anxiety, isolation and loneliness, we have adapted our existing services – and developed new ones."

If you would like to support David in his endeavour, please click on the JustGiving Link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beardyjourney