Album recorded in St Neots hopes to raise money for charity

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:00 PM March 23, 2021   
Paul with Nile Rogers

Paul TJ O’Neill with Nile Rogers at Abbey Road Studios - Credit: Paul TJ O’Neill

A St Neots man says money raised from his second album will be spilt between two charities.

Proceeds from the album called the Puppet Master: The Rise and Rise of Slick Dandy will be shared between Cancer Research and Macmillan Cancer Care.  

Paul TJ O’Neill, former drummer and vocalist with a band originally called Iron Maiden,  but now called Bolton Iron Maiden ,mixed and mastered the album at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios and released it last December during lockdown. 

Iron Maiden, from Bolton was formed in 1970 by three friends. In 1976 guitarist Ian Boulton-Smith died from cancer before any of the group's material was released on record. Now Paul O'Neill, the drummer and lead vocalist of the band and resident of St Neots for 28 years,

Paul said: "It is great to release a second album after all this time. In 2005, Iron Maiden released their first album “Maiden Flight” where we raised many thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer care. 

St Neots News

