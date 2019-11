Robert Parkins, 32, of Darrington Close, Eaton Socon, has denied murdering 30-year-old Alex Fitzpatrick, from Huntingdon, who died from stab wounds after an incident in Prince Close, Eaton Socon, on October 13.

Parkins appeared at the Old Baily, in London, this morning (Wednesday) and denied the charge.

A post mortem examination carried out on at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, concluded Mr Fitzpatrick died of stab wounds.

Parkins is due to stand trial on March 23 next year.