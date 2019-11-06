Ian Machwhinnie decided to place silhouettes of the faces of soldiers around the town creating a trail to help get people involved in Remembrance Day Ian Machwhinnie decided to place silhouettes of the faces of soldiers around the town creating a trail to help get people involved in Remembrance Day

A man from St Neots has made a remembrance trail to pay tribute to the men of the town who died in the First World War.

Teacher Ian Macwhinnie, from St Neots, decided to place silhouettes of the faces of soldiers who died in the conflict around the town in an effort to encourage people to remember their sacrifice.

He hopes more people will get involved in Remembrance Sunday as a result of his efforts.

The 34-year old has also included information about the soldiers and says he doesn't want them forgotten.

"I wanted children to be more aware of what happened 100 years ago," he said.

"I know people aren't around to explain it, but I didn't want people to just stop talking about it.

"I hadn't seen anything like this done in the town and I have lived here for 25 years, so I thought, why not give it a go?

"The reaction has been incredible and everyone has loved what I have done.

"It was a surprise to people but I think that they have enjoyed keeping a look out for them.

"I got most of the information from archives, and I even got some information from the St Neots Museum, which has been great."

Mr Macwhinnie has placed 15 plaques around the town, at addresses where the men used to live.

He said: "I have produced a map of all 15 of the plaques, which gives names and addresses so that people can take the memorial walk around St Neots to learn a little more about each serviceman.

"I hope people will consider how often they have walked past the homes in which they once lived.

"This initiative could also assist people who want to find out more information about their own family history. I would very much like to learn more about these men as well."

If you would like to take the remembrance trail, you can find the plaques in Russell Street, the Market Square, New Street, Huntingdon Street, Avenue Road, East Street, Church Street, Church Walk and the High Street.

They will remain in place around the town until November 16.

There are remembrance services in St Neots at St Neots Parish Church, St Mary's Church, Eynesbury and St Mary's Church, in Eaton Socon.