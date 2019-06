Bob Whiteman raised more than £900 after he completed a 73-mile bike ride, on May 12, in just under five hours.

Bob decided to take on the challenge after being diagnosed with face cancer five years ago and, after being given the all clear, he decided to do something positive in return by raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Bob said: "Last year I really started to get into cycling and thought that I could put it to good use by doing a charity bike ride.

"Not only have I suffered from cancer, but many people close to me have too, and some haven't pulled through, and so the combination of all that encouraged me to do something positive."

The 58-year old said the support and encouragement he received during the ride was the main thing that kept him going.

He said: "The bike ride went really well. I had a great support crew with me, one of whom is a friend that currently has cancer, and that kept me motivated and kept me going. I had some breaks along the way for water and food, and it was great to have people with me cheering me on.

"Cancer Research UK do an amazing job, and I know myself how tough it can be to be diagnosed with cancer. This is a charity that is very close to my heart, and I wanted to do something to help."

Bob started his ride from Tesco in Hunstanton at 8.20am and arrived at the St Neots store, in Barford Road, at 1.20pm.

Cancer Research is a charity that is based in the UK. Its aim is to reduce the number of deaths from cancer. As the world's largest independent cancer research charity it conducts research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Research activities are carried out in institutes, universities and hospitals across the UK, both by the charity's own employees and by its grant-funded researchers.