Neighbourhood officers entered the property at just after 6.30am under the Misuse of Drugs Act, supported by Police Dog TJ and his handler.

The team scoured the property and uncovered cannabis, cash, burner phones and drug paraphernalia.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and escorted to Parkside Police Station, where he remains.

PC Jess Smith said: "We continue to proactively act on intelligence as part of our ongoing efforts to rid our streets of illegal drugs.

"I would encourage anybody with information about illegal drug activity to report it to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem."

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.