St Neots fire: Pictures show shocking extent of house fire
- Credit: © Terry Harris
Pictures from St Neots fire have been released showing shocking extent of the house fire that started this morning, December 10.
All emergency services were called to a house fire on Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury, St Neots, at 7.11am.
Fire crews from Huntingdon, Sawtry, St Neots, Gamlingay, Cambridge, along with crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, all attended the scene.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters arrived to find a three-storey house with flames issuing from the building.
“Firefighters have been working hard to tackle the fire and remain on scene.
You may also want to watch:
“Information about casualties is not confirmed at this stage.
“Ambulance and police are also in attendance. Residents are advised to avoid the area while emergency services respond to the incident.”
Most Read
- 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
- 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
- 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
- 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
- 5 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
- 6 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
- 7 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
- 8 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
- 9 Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following second lockdown
- 10 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
The Hunts Post will bring you any updates when we get them.