St Neots fire: Pictures show shocking extent of house fire

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:02 PM December 10, 2020    Updated: 11:20 AM December 16, 2020
Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Pictures from St Neots fire have been released showing shocking extent of the house fire that started this morning, December 10.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

All emergency services were called to a house fire on Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury, St Neots, at 7.11am.

Fire crews from Huntingdon, Sawtry, St Neots, Gamlingay, Cambridge, along with crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, all attended the scene.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters arrived to find a three-storey house with flames issuing from the building.

“Firefighters have been working hard to tackle the fire and remain on scene.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

“Information about casualties is not confirmed at this stage.

“Ambulance and police are also in attendance. Residents are advised to avoid the area while emergency services respond to the incident.”

The Hunts Post will bring you any updates when we get them.

