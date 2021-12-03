Sienna and Isaac Jenkins tragically lost their lives in the house fire in St Neots in December 2020. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A house fire that tragically killed two children in St Neots will see no further investigations held into the property’s electrics despite concerns raised by their mother.

Sienna Jenkins, aged seven, and her brother Isaac, aged three, died following the tragic blaze on December 10, 2020, at their home in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.

Ms Horton suffered life-changing injuries after jumping from a window of the burning building.

At the second pre-inquest review held in Huntingdon this morning (December 3), the court was told that concerns about the electrics inside the property “cannot be taken any further”.

It comes as Miss Horton asked for “extensive electrical checks” on all properties on the estate at an earlier hearing in May this year.

She hoped the checks could be carried out “nationwide” to prevent any further deaths, if faults were to be found on her building.

Following a police investigation last December, it was concluded the most probable cause of the fire was an "electrical fault in a first-floor bedroom at the property".

However, at today’s inquest, it was stressed by housebuilder Taylor Wimpey that [the hearing] should be “careful not to speculate on any electrical matters”.

Mr Pressman, a barrister representing Miss Horton, said: “While Miss Horton is concerned about the electrics inside the property, this cannot be taken any further.

“The house has now been repaired and any other investigations cannot now be carried out.”

Area coroner for Cambridgeshire Elizabeth Gray, said the basis of the inquest was to cover building safety standards, the incident itself and the “spread of the fire”.

Ms Gray added: “Miss Horton has no evidence [about the electrics], which is not to say she shouldn’t have raised it, but the evidence was quite clear on that point.

“Miss Horton also asked me about ladders on the outside of the building and the use of domestic sprinkler sections and more information of the cause of the fire inside.

“We are very keen to now progress with this inquest, as understandably it is very distressing for the family.”

The full inquests for Sienna and Isaac are set to be held towards the end of February 2022.

The police inspector who attended the blaze and station commander Pete Jones from the fire service are set to be present as witnesses alongside a fire expert and construction professional.

Post mortem examinations were conducted in February this year for both children, and both were given provisional causes of death as smoke inhalation and a house fire.