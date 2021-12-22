St Neots Health Care Centre is providing medical care over the winter and holiday season.

As they expect an increased demand for their services, they want to inform patients that care will be available at St Neots Health Centre during the festive period as follows:

They are closed on Christmas Day, but opening hours remain the same throughout December:

Monday 8 am - 8 pm, Tuesday 8 am - 8 pm, Wednesday 8 am - 8 pm, Thursday 8 am - 8 pm, Friday 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday Walk-in only 9 am - 4 pm and Sunday Walk-in only 9 am - 4 pm.

The centre says it wants to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time, so has asked people to refer to their website to see all the conditions and illnesses that can be treated at St Neots Health Centre.

Denise Russell, practice manager at the centre, said: “We are here for all our patients, and we will continue to do all we can to keep people in our community safe and well through the winter months and beyond.

“However, during this time of increased demand and pressure on our services, it’s even more important that you get the support you need from the right healthcare professional in the right place.

“We wish every patient and all residents a very Merry Christmas!

“Please look after yourselves and your vulnerable neighbours.’’

For urgent medical help that isn’t life-threatening, choose NHS 111 online or phone 111.

The team can provide confidential advice and help you access the most appropriate local health services to meet your needs.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-impaired, you can contact the NHS 111 service using the NGT Relay services.

Your local pharmacy can also support you with treatment advice about a range of common conditions and minor injuries.

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should take a PCR test. It’s not too late to have your vaccine, booster or flu jab. You can book a vaccine through https://www.nhs.uk.

For more information, please contact our surgery at capccg.stneotshc@nhs.net and 01480 219317.