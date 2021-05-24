News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
St Neots graffiti artist creates project in Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:17 PM May 24, 2021
Jonnie Barton from St Neots has spray painted Gordon Ramsay's new restaurant. 

A St Neots graffiti artist has spray painted Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant in London.  

Jonnie Barton, 45, from St Neots, has been busy creating art work in seven different Gordon Ramsay restaurants in London. 

Jonnie said: “I basically signed up to a few agencies in London, including an agency called Graffiti Kings, who helped me to get this job of creating art work, on the walls, of a chain of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants across London.  

“We have done four so far and there are more to do. The ones I have done so far are in Kensington, Trafalgar Square, Woking and the other one is in Battersea.  

Jonnie Barton spray painting the inside of Trafalgar Square Gordon Ramsay restaurant 

Jonnie Barton spray painting the inside of Woking Gordon Ramsay restaurant - Credit: Jonnie Barton

“Displayed in each restaurant is different pieces of art work, for example in Woking it is a display of War of the Worlds. 

“His chain of restaurants are called Gordon Ramsay Street Burger and Gordon Ramsay Pizza.”  

"I am so pleased to be given the opportunity to do this."

