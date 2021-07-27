Published: 4:00 PM July 27, 2021

Students from the Stageworks school in St Neots put on a an end-of-year graduation show to mark what they describe as a "difficult year".

The ongoing impact of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns has meant entertainment venues have been unable to open and there have been no indoor performances for family and friends and the cancellation of the group's annual show Musicals in the Aisles.

But the students were in their bubbles in the studios during the summer term and organised an end-of-year graduation show.

Students have also been working to complete their Level 3 in Performing Arts and in most cases virtually auditioned for their next stage training at colleges across the country.

Many have gained offers from BIRD Academy of Performing Arts, Italia Conti, Leicester College of Performing Arts and East 15 Acting School to name a few while others have chosen to extend their course training at Stageworks.

Anna Mendelssohn, course leader, said: “When it became apparent that the pandemic wasn’t letting up anytime soon, we had to look at a variety of methods to keep up practical skills and teach face-to-face, but in a Covid-safe way.

“With auditions taking place remotely once again, the students worked hard to produce their self- tapes and I am delighted how well everyone adapted to the situation.”

Like last year Stageworks continued to offer a full time course over Zoom to all students during lockdowns.

Michael Bays, principal of Stageworks College said: “I’m proud of what our students have achieved during this difficult year and wish all our graduates a fantastic future ahead. To all our current students let’s make this (hopefully) an exciting year with some fantastic shows.”

Stageworks College has limited spaces for September 2021 courses, but applications for entry for 2022 are now open. Courses include Musical Theatre, Acting and a new Specialist Course for Singers. To find out more the Stageworks website.