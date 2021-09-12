Published: 9:04 AM September 12, 2021

A charity golf day has raised thousands of pounds for good causes supported by the mayor of St Neots.

The St Neots Mayor’s Charity Golf Day, the 22nd organised by the Rotary Club of St Neots St Mary's, was back at Wyboston Lakes Golf and Leisure Centre after a two-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Covid left its shadow on the event because mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, was unable to take part after being “pinged” and then going down with coronavirus, despite being vaccinated.

Cllr Ferguson, whose family was also hit, said: “I was really upset because I couldn’t attend. I had been looking forward to events like the mayor’s golf day and the Christmas lights, especially after last year.

“I am delighted with the amount which has been raised, especially as these charities rely on fundraising, and many have been struggling with the pandemic.”

You may also want to watch:

The gap did not affect the number of players turning out, with 23 teams of four taking part over 18 holes and competing for a range of prizes.

This year’s event was sponsored by Wyboston Lakes, Barclays Bank, Premier Plus, Cromwell Stoves, Giggs and Co and SMG Architects.

The Rotary said. "The weather on the day was beautiful with bright sunshine and a gentle breeze creating perfect scoring conditions and an excellent day’s golf was enjoyed by all the competitors The winning team were Giggs and Co with a team score of 119 points.”

Rotary president Richard Shaw thanked competitors for their generosity in supporting the event and said that all the money raised will go to local charitable causes,

The event will raise in excess of £5,000 for the mayor’s charity fund, which will be distributed to good causes chosen by Cllr Ferguson, and The Red Balloon of the Air charity nominated by Mr Shaw.

Over the years the event has raised more than £100,000 and has grown in popularity. Cllr Ferguson and the Rotary club thanked Wyboston Lakes and all the people and organisations who sponsored the event, for making it so successful.







