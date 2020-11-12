In March, Black Cat launched a campaign to raise £2,000 to provide radios for people feeling isolated during the pandemic.

Money was left over, so, £165.25 was given to Aida Palfrey and £150 to Cllr Stephen Ferguson.

Aida, who attends the Samuel Pepys School in St Neots, has a genetic condition called CDKL5 and her family is raising £6,000 for a specialist shower bench.

Black Cat Radio breakfast show presenter Ste Greenall said “We were inundated with financial support for our appeal to buy radios and had money left.

“We had seen the story of Aida Palfrey in the Hunts Post and our presenter David Thomas had covered her story too, so we thought it was appropriate to donate to Aida’s appeal fund

“Stephen Ferguson is a man of action with a huge passion for the town.

Donate to Aida: hwww.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aidasdailychallenge.

Sponsor Cllr Ferguson, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/st-neots-mayor.