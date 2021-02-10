News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Isla is cycling 46 miles to raise money for hospital who care for her

Alexandra Collett

Published: 7:00 AM February 10, 2021   
Isla Hastings, from St Neots is cycling 46 miles to raise money for the hospital that helps her.

Isla Hastings, from St Neots is cycling 46 miles to raise money for the hospital that helps her. - Credit: Nadine Hastings

A St Neots girl who has a rare condition is cycling 46 miles to raise money for a hospital that has cared for her since birth. 

Isla Hastings, aged seven, from Loves Farm, suffers from a condition called Freeman Sheldon Syndrome.  

She is one of only 500 people in the world who have the condition and she also has arthrogryposis and scoliosis.   

So far, she has raised more than £2,500 for Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge. 

Isla decided she wanted to give something back to the hospital and is raising money for the Addenbrookes Charitable Trust.   

Isla is biking 46 miles to raise money for Addenbrookes hospital 

Isla is biking 46 miles to raise money for Addenbrookes hospital - Credit: Nadine Hastings

Isla’s mum, Nadine, says she is really proud of her daughter who is biking an average 1km every day and tries to complete more at the weekend.   

“She is getting on so well and I am really proud of her, we originally set the fundraising target at £500 and in just one day she had beat that target, for a seven-year-old £500 is amazing.  

“So, we then extended the target many times and it is great that she has raised now raised more than £2,500 so far.  

“People have been waving at Isla as she bikes round Pocket Park, in St Neots, one elderly gentleman even stopped Isla on her round and gave her some money to put towards her fund.”  

Isla has already undergone many operations as a young child and Nadine shared she has been through a lot.  

Nadine continued: “Isla has undergone three operations, two on one hand, and one on the other, to put pins in her fingers and all her tendons in her hands were reset so she can use them.”  

Isla was inspired to do the challenge after learning about Egypt at school and has taken on the Giza Pyramids Virtual Challenge.  

The Giza Pyramids Virtual Challenge will take her 46 miles (75km) through the city of Cairo right to the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World – all virtually.  

She has cycled 16km so far and Ste Greenall from Black Cat Radio has offered to cycle the last mile with her - when the county comes out of lockdown.   

If you would like to donate to Isla’s just giving page, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/islabear?fbclid=IwAR0GsnlYIsomGJfCnR3uUW0rco9B_Q4GOFCcsz7von0o5CXKZbyPa6iZHZM


