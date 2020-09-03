A five-year-old girl has had 12 inches of her hair cut off in a charity bid that saw her raise more than £600.

On August 29, Miliana Busby, from St Neots, had her hair cut by mum Hayley, who is a mobile hairdresser, which she then donated to the Little Princess Trust.

Miliana wanted to help children who have suffered hair loss from cancer treatment after she spotted her mum bringing home hair, from her customers, to donate to the Trust.

Mark Busby, Miliana’s father, said: “I am very proud of my daughter, I think she has done a marvellous thing.

“When the lockdown finished my wife was very busy cutting people’s hair, many of whom were having a big chop.

“Many of her clients wanted to donate their hair to the Little Princess’s Trust and that’s where my daughter got the idea from, we are hoping we can raise as much as we can for the Trust.

If you want to sponsor Miliana visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-busby5.